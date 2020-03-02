John Boyega Wishes For A Less Intense Workout Routine In Hilarious Video

John Boyega is built but doesn’t like the work it takes to look that way.

In a new video posted to his Instagram page, the “Star Wars” actor takes fans behind the scenes of his workout routine.

In between reps, Boyega complains to the camera about how difficult everything is.

“Be an actor, they said. Go to drama school, they said,” he jokes at one point. “I could’ve been an architect. I’d be fat, have man-tits, bitty little nipples and a lovely wife that loves me for who I am. That’s what I should’ve done.”

Boyega also reveals that he trains six days every week.