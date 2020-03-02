Kelly Clarkson Sends Nick Jonas Some Love With ‘Close’ Cover

“The Voice” judges really do love each other.

On the new “Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host kicked things off with another “Kellyoke” cover, this time of Nick Jonas’ song “Close”.

Clarkson’s rendition of the single, which originally featured Tove Lo, had the audience up on their feet, dancing and singing along.

This isn’t the first time Clarkson has covered Jonas on the show. Last year she performed his hit “Jealous”.