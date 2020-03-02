Singer Jordan Jones Proposes To His Girlfriend During ‘American Idol’ Audition

The “American Idol” judges witnessed a special moment on Sunday’s new episode.

During the auditions, singer Jordan Jones performed a version of the Cure’s “Lovesong” and then kept the romantic spirit going by proposing to his girlfriend Lēaira Marie Houghton.

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Jones got down on one knee to ask her to marry him, and she said yes.

Perry, who was shocked, remarked that it was “the hugest ring I’ve ever seen!”

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

The episode was filmed last fall, and Jones shared news of the proposal on Instagram in November.

The couple actually got married just last month, sharing photos from the wedding online.

On top of the engagement, Jones also got his golden ticket to Hollywood to continue his “Idol” journey.