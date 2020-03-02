Kerry Washington Debuts Shaved ‘Do, Recalls Being ‘Angry’ Growing Up Seeing Well-Off People’s Homes

Kerry Washington shows off her bold new look in an interview and photoshoot with PORTER magazine.

During the chat, Washington discusses her company Simpson Street, named after the street on which her mom grew up in the Bronx.

About attending the Upper East Side’s Spence School, Washington tells the mag: “I remember distinctly being 12 or 13 and going from my neighbourhood in the Bronx to a very posh, elite school.

“Seeing other people’s homes, I remember understanding that there was ‘another world’ and feeling overwhelmed, angry, inspired, delighted and betrayed at the same time. Thinking, Why does nobody I know live like this? Or, more so, Why does nobody who looks like me live like this?”

Credit: Liz Collins/Porter

“So a lot of our mandate at Simpson Street is centering otherness and really reminding ourselves, and each other, that protagonists look like all of us – that anyone can be the hero of their own story and their own life,” she continues.

“I always have, even as a child, been really opinionated. I’ve always wanted an environment where I could feel seen and heard.

“I don’t even know that I saw myself as a leader, I just saw myself as a person with a lot to say.”

The actress adds that the more she worked in the showbiz industry, the more “I started to understand that there weren’t a lot of people who understood my perspective as a woman or as a woman of colour in power, and I had to create that opportunity.”

Credit: Liz Collins/Porter

Washington also gushes over her “Little Fires Everywhere” co-star Reese Witherspoon in the interview.

“She’s just amazing, and a great friend. The sort of girlfriend who, when she asks you how you are, you can tell really cares about the response.

“I have such great respect for her, not only as a friend but as someone who has her own production company. She was so willing to share her mistakes and what she had learned.”