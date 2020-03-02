Mark Ruffalo Stars As Twins In First Trailer For HBO’s ‘I Know This Much Is True’

Two Mark Ruffalos are better than one.

RELATED: Mark Ruffalo Reportedly Eyed To Star In ‘Parasite’ TV Adaptation

On Monday, the first trailer debuted for HBO’s new limited series “I Know This Much Is True”, in which the Academy Award-nominated actor plays twin brothers.

Ruffalo stars as Dominick Birdsey, and his brother Thomas, who has schizophrenia.

The series follows the brothers as adults, as well as children growing up together.

RELATED: Mark Ruffalo Reveals Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Almost Quit Over Lack Of Female Superhero Movies

Based on the novel by Wally Lamb, the series also stars Rosie O’Donnell, Melissa Leo, Archie Panjabi, Juliette Lewis, and Kathryn Hahn.

“I Know This Much Is True” premieres April 27.