Simon Pegg Admits ‘Star Trek’ Movies Don’t Make ‘Marvel Money’

Simon Pegg isn’t too optimistic about the future of the “Star Trek” films.

The actor, who has starred as Montgomery Scott (“Scotty”) in the film reboots since J.J. Abrams debuted 2009’s “Star Trek”, shared his doubts during a recent interview with GamesRadar+ and Total Film.

“The fact is, ‘Star Trek’ movies don’t make Marvel money,” Pegg explained. “They make maybe $500 million at the most, and to make one now, on the scale they’ve set themselves, is $200 million. You have to make three times that to make a profit.”

There have been three “Star Trek” movies as part of the reboot — “Star Trek” (2009), “Star Trek Into Darkness” (2013) and “Star Trek Beyond” (2016) — all starring Pegg, Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and the late Anton Yelchin.

“They didn’t really take advantage of the 50th anniversary (2016),” Pegg says. “The regimen at the time dropped the ball on the promo of the film. And we’ve lost momentum. I think losing Anton [Yelchin] was a huge blow to our little family, and our enthusiasm to do another one might have been affected by that.”

A new “Star Trek” movie was announced late last year, with Noah Hawley (“Fargo”, “Lucy In The Sky”) taking over. Hawley has since teased his takeover, revealing the upcoming film will feature a new story and new cast. Production is rumoured to start after Hawley wraps season 4 of “Fargo”.