Disney’s ‘Artemis Fowl’ Premiere Shifted To Disney+ Due To Pandemic Theatre Closures

Disney’s adaptation of beloved YA novel series “Artemis Fowl” was to have debuted in theatres in late May; given the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, that plan has changed, with the film instead set to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service.

While the books follow the already-established adventures of a young Irish criminal mastermind, the film shows just how the 12-year-old Artemis Fowl II began his thieving ways.

Following in the footsteps of his criminal father (Colin Farrell), the young Fowl (Ferdia Shaw) must spring into action after his wealthy dad is kidnapped and held for ransom by fantastical creatures who have had enough of his thievery of magical objects. Young Artemis Fowl is on a noble mission to rescue his father with the help of his loyal butler as they traverse the underground fairy world, igniting a new conflict between the real and the magical realms.

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, “Artemis Fowl” co-stars Josh Gad, Judi Dench, and Hong Chau.

Artemis Fowl author Eoin Colfer approves of Disney’s take on his stories, releasing a statement that reads, “Disney and Kenneth Branagh have magically found a way to extract my imagination, mixed in a dollop of Disney magic and projected the enchanted concoction onto the silver screen. I am very excited for audiences to see the film.”

“‘Artemis Fowl is a true original,” said director Branaugh in a statement. “In challenging times, a 12-year-old criminal mastermind is one heck of a travelling companion. Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney +.”

“Artemis Fowl” will make its Disney+ debut on June 12.