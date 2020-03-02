Mark Wahlberg Takes Another Swipe At Dr. Oz, Insists He ‘Squashed Him Like A Grape’ In Pushup Showdown

Mark Wahlberg spoke about that Dr. Oz showdown during an interview with “Today” host Harry Smith Monday.

Wahlberg and Oz recently confronted the other after the latter told people to stop eating breakfast in the morning.

The actor said after the pair finally hit the gym together last week for a pushup contest: “I don’t think he knew what he was getting himself into but he was a trooper. I squashed him like a grape.

“That poor thing, he didn’t know what was happening.”

Wahlberg also spoke about shooting his latest movie “Spenser Confidential” in Boston.

Wahlberg said, “It’s my hometown. You talk about coming full-circle — we shot at 24 Pebble Street, I lived at 25 Pebble Street. I was sitting on my stoop where I would sneak out at night and steal my mom’s car and do things that I wasn’t supposed to do.”

He added of his religion and family life, “I want to be an example, you know, with my work ethic and my commitment to my faith and my community and family. I’ve been put in this position for a reason, not to forget where I came from. I have to utilize the talents and gifts that have been given to me to help others.”