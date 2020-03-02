LeAnn Rimes Sings ‘Amazing Grace’ On Touching Episode Of ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’

LeAnn Rimes brought a little music to the latest “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”.

On Sunday’s episode of the reality series, the country singer joined host Jesse Tyler Ferguson to make a family’s dream come true.

The Holtzclaw family hit hard times when Jeff Holtzclaw was hit by a car in 2017 while riding a motorcycle. His leg was amputated, placing him in a wheelchair, but his house was not properly accessible.

“They did send me the whole family’s story that they submitted — I remember just sitting in front of my husband watching this with these big tears rolling down my face, and he was like, ‘What are you watching?’” Rimes told People.

“Their life had kind of been turned upside down,” she added. “They have been through a lot, but adapted and are still full of love and full of life. What they give back to the community and to the kids themselves is just remarkable.”

Along with the renovation, the “Extreme Makeover” team placed a piano at the centre of the home for the musically inclined family.

That led to a touching moment in which Rimes sang “Amazing Grace” with Jeff’s wife Emily on the piano.