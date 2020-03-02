Ellen DeGeneres Sends Producer Andy Lassner To Learn The Skills Of A Master Teppanyaki Chef

Andy Lassner is trying his hand at being a chef — a master teppanyaki chef, to be exact.

In the latest instalment of “Ellen” fan-favourite segment “Average Andy”, host Ellen DeGeneres sends her producer to learn from experts of different jobs in their field; this time Lassner hit the hibachi grills at Benihana.

Lassner attempts the iconic onion volcano at the beloved restaurant before cooking up some fried rice all while entertaining a table full of guests.

And throughout the hilarious new episode, Lassner is up to his usual antics, full of confusion but ready to work.

DeGeneres has sent Lassner to be a Vegas blackjack dealer, to work through a routine with the cast of Cirque du Soleil’s “Luzia” and to New York City to hit the streets as a pedicab driver.