Taylor Swift Named 2019’s Bestselling Artist Globally By The IFPI

Taylor Swift is truly a global sensation.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry has revealed that the Lover singer was the world’s bestselling recording artist of 2019, Billboard reports.

“Taylor Swift is the epitome of a truly global star,” IFPI CEO Frances Moore said. “She continues to grow as an artist and maintains an incredibly strong connection with her fanbase, whilst continuing to evolve her sound with each album. It is a pleasure to be able to present her with the Global Recording Artist of the Year award for the second time.”

Swift first won the award in 2014, when she released the hit album 1989.

In 2018, Drake claimed the global bestseller title. In 2019, he landed in eighth place.

Ed Sheeran took second place in 2019, with Post Malone in third.