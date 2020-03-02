Jimmie Allen Announces The Arrival Of Daughter Naomi: ‘It’s Been A Good Day’

Jimmie Allen is officially a girl dad.

The country singer, 33, announced the arrival of his daughter on Monday during a call into radio morning show co-hosts Chuck Wicks and Tricia “T.J.” Jenkins.

Allen and his fiancée Alexis Gale welcomed little Naomi Betty Allen on Sunday.

RELATED: Noah Cyrus Joins Forces With Country Singer Jimmie Allen For New Duet

“I thought getting a number 1 [single] was going to be the best part of my day, but then my daughter, Naomi, was born yesterday,” Allen gushed to the hosts over the phone.

”The baby’s middle name is Betty, we named her after my grandma [who passed away in 2014], so her initials are NBA, go figure. And my grandma’s birthday was actually March 13, my mom’s birthday is March 7 and Naomi’s birthday is March 1. And [fiancee] Lexi is laying right here looking awesome.”

Their new arrival came just days before Allen embarks on a tour through Europe and Australia.

“Thursday, we head out of the country for about three and a half weeks,” says Jimmie. “It’s been a good day, definitely thankful for it, and thankful for you guys’ support.”

RELATED: Country Star Jimmie Allen And Fiancee Expecting A Baby Girl

Naomi is the first child for the couple, while Allen is already dad to son Aadyn, 5.

Last June, Allen popped the question to Gale in front of trhe Magic Kingdom’s iconic castle at Walt Disney World.

Allen recently gushed about Naomi’s arrival to ET Canada‘s Graeme O’Neil, revealing she was due “any day.” Watch below for more: