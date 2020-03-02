Carrie Underwood Insists Her ‘Current Version Of Healthy’ Involves ‘Tracking Calories And Macros’

Carrie Underwood discusses her love of fitness and keeping healthy in a new interview with Women’s Health.

Underwood insists her current version of healthy involves tracking calories and macros.

She shares, “I love rules. This is how I feel good about myself, and this is how I operate.”

Credit: Peggy Sirota for Women’s Health magazine

Underwood adds that “her happy place” is 45 per cent carbs, 30 per cent fat, and 25 per cent protein.

RELATED: Florida Georgia Line Want Carrie Underwood To Collaborate On This Song: ‘We Don’t Have Your Email’

The singer also talks about how the comments about her weight during 2005’s “American Idol” drove her to pay more attention to how she was eating.

Credit: Peggy Sirota for Women’s Health magazine

She admits the plan then backfired because she began undereating.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Suffering ‘Pregnancy Insomnia’

“I would ‘fall off the wagon,’ then feel terrible and repeat the cycle,” Underwood explains, adding that she would sometimes eat as few as 800 calories a day. “Your body is screaming ‘I need more calories. I need more carbs!’”

Underwood also says she works out seven days a week if she can because the next week she might only get two days.