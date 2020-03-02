Director James Gunn Wraps Production On ‘The Suicide Squad’ With An Emotional Note: ‘It Was A Hard, Hard Time In My Life’

Director James Gunn is celebrating the end of production on “The Suicide Squad” with a heartfelt and emotional note.

Noting that filming on the comic book movie has wrapped in Atlanta, GA, Gunn posted a photo of cast and crew on Instagram with a touching caption. In it, he explains that his father passed away two weeks before filming began and his dog died two weeks before the end of production.

“My father died two weeks before we started filming and my dog died two weeks before the end. It was a hard, hard time in my life and yet the most fulfilling time I’ve ever had making a movie,” he writes.

The “Guardians Of The Galaxy” director goes on to thank the people involved on and off the screen, writing their “professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day.”

The new DCEU film has been described as both a “total reboot” and a “soft sequel” to David Ayer’s critically-lambasted 2016 “Suicide Squad”. Confusing matters is the return of select actors who will reprise their 2016 roles including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Newcomers joining the cast include Taika Waititi, Pete Davidson, John Cena, Idris Elba, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid and Peter Capaldi, among others. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres in August 2021.

Read Gunn’s full note below: