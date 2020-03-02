Harry Styles Talks Taylor Swift Writing Songs About Him: ‘It’s Flattering’

Harry Styles doesn’t mind exes writing songs about him.

In a new interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM, the singer was asked about what it’s like to be the subject of others artist’s songs, including ex Taylor Swift.

“I think it’s, like, flattering. Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter.” Styles said, according to Us Magazine. “So they’re good songs.”

Styles also opened up for the first time about being robbed at knifepoint on Valentine’s Day in London.

“Yes, I was robbed on Valentine’s Day,” he said, joking, “That’s what you get for being single these days! I should have had other plans.”

The singer described being approached by a “group of guys [with] their hoods up” who asked him if he smokes weed. They then held him at knifepoint, demanding cash and his unlocked cellphone, though he didn’t give it to them.

“I thought about throwing it in the pond to just be like, ‘Neither of us have it.’ Then I thought, ‘I don’t want to piss them off,’” he recalled. “There were, like, two cars coming, and I just felt an opportunity and I just sprinted and ran. I ran into the road and I tried to stop a car. … [Then I] turned and ran toward the village where I live. … I guess because they had some cash and stuff they ended up just turning around.”

Stern also asked Styles, who is currently dating model Camille Rowe, whether he has any interest in getting married some day.

“It’s definitely what I want to do,” Styles revealed.