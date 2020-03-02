Ryan Reynolds Thanks Global Edmonton Anchor For Sharing Old Photo Of His Grandfather: ‘This Means A Lot To Me’

Ryan Reynolds thanked a social media user after he shared a photo of his grandfather Chester.

Global Edmonton producer Gord Steinke revealed how he was at Alberta Legislature when the security guard showed him a black and white shot.

Seinke shared:

Hi Ryan; I was at Alberta Legislature yesterday and security guard took time to show me this pic that includes your Grandpa Chester. Thought you’d get a kick out it. @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/0S68dHXVvl — Gord Steinke (@GordSteinke) February 29, 2020

Reynolds’ granddad was a provincial politician from Alberta.

He served as a member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta from 1940 to 1944, sitting as a Social Credit member from the constituency of Stettler, according to Wikipedia.

The actor was thrilled to see the snap, replying:

Thank you, Gord! I only have a couple photos of my grandfather. And none when he was a young man. This means a lot to me… Sometimes Twitter isn’t a giant swimming pool filled with digital rabies. 🙌 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 29, 2020

Steinke then posted: