Ryan Reynolds Thanks Global Edmonton Anchor For Sharing Old Photo Of His Grandfather: ‘This Means A Lot To Me’

By Becca Longmire.

PA
PA

Ryan Reynolds thanked a social media user after he shared a photo of his grandfather Chester.

Global Edmonton producer Gord Steinke revealed how he was at Alberta Legislature when the security guard showed him a black and white shot.

Seinke shared:

Reynolds’ granddad was a provincial politician from Alberta.

He served as a member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta from 1940 to 1944, sitting as a Social Credit member from the constituency of Stettler, according to Wikipedia.

The actor was thrilled to see the snap, replying:

Steinke then posted:

