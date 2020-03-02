Ryan Reynolds Thanks Global Edmonton Anchor For Sharing Old Photo Of His Grandfather: ‘This Means A Lot To Me’

Ryan Reynolds thanked a social media user after he shared a photo of his grandfather Chester.
Global Edmonton producer Gord Steinke revealed how he was at Alberta Legislature when the security guard showed him a black and white shot.
Seinke shared:
Reynolds’ granddad was a provincial politician from Alberta.
He served as a member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta from 1940 to 1944, sitting as a Social Credit member from the constituency of Stettler, according to Wikipedia.
The actor was thrilled to see the snap, replying:
Steinke then posted: