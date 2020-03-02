‘Inside The Actors Studio’ Creator And Host James Lipton Dies At 93

James Lipton, veteran actor, writer and long-time host of “Inside The Actors Studio” has died at age 93.

Lipton, who created the Bravo series that served as a masterclass on acting died at his home in New York City on Monday, due to complications from bladder cancer. His wife Kedakai Turner confirmed the news to TMZ, telling the outlet, “There are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with.”

Launched in 1994 with an in-depth interview with Paul Newman, “Inside The Actors Studio” featured Lipton in intimate one-on-one chats with stars. One of cable TV’s longest-running series, “Inside The Actors Studio” featured more than 300 guests over the course of its run. Lipton, who hosted until 2018, researched each of his guests and meticulously crafted his questions. Lipton himself was the show’s 200th guest, handpicking Dave Chappelle to interview him.

He was famously parodied on “Saturday Night Live” by Will Ferrell, which won the host’s approval.

“I love it. It’s very flattering. I think he’s got me cold,” he said in a 2012 interview with CNN.

While best known for “Inside The Actors Studio”, Lipton was a copyboy for the Detroit Times early in his career and also played Dan Reid, the nephew of the Lone Ranger in a radio program before enlisting in the Second World War. Eventually moving to New York City, Lipton enrolled in acting classes and studied movie/TV production and directing at New York University and the New School.

Lipton made one appearance on Broadway and, over the years, acted in several roles on TV series including “The Guiding Light”, “The Goldbergs”, and “CBS Television Workshop”. While appearing on “The Guiding Light”, he eventually worked his way up to become the series’ head writer. He served as writer on “Another World”, “The Best of Everything” and “Return to Peyton Place” and wrote four Bob Hope TV specials. He also appeared as himself several times in shows, including “Glee”, “The Simpsons”, “Arrested Development”, “According To Jim” and “Family Guy”.

Lipton was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys in 2016.

The host previously joked about what he would like to hear when he arrived at the pearly gates.

“You were wrong. I exist, but you may come in anyway,” he replied.