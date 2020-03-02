Niall Horan Struggles To ‘Finish The Lyric’ Of Some Pop Music’s Biggest Hits

Niall Horan is testing his knowledge of lyrics from pop music’s biggest hits.

The Irish crooner joined Capital FM for their popular “Finish The Lyric” web series and struggled to finish the lyrics from tunes by Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, and Billie Eilish.

And despite Mendes being Horan’s friend, the One Direction alum couldn’t remember the words to “Stitches”.

Horan also attempted to sing Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Stop Now”, the Eagles’ “Hotel California”, which Horan dubbed the “greatest” song of all time, and Justin Bieber’s “Baby”.

The “Nice To Meet Ya” singer stopped by the station to promote his upcoming album, Heartbreak Weather, which drops March 13.