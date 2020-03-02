Jodie Comer Admits There Was A Time She ‘Stunk Of Desperation’ When Struggling To Get Work

Jodie Comer discusses her love life, chasing the dream, and more in a new interview with British Vogue.
Comer, from Liverpool U.K., admits she’s been working almost solidly since being discovered at age 12 when reading a dramatic monologue about the Hillsborough tragedy at a local theatre festival.
However, there was a time when she struggled to get work.
In the past 12 months, the 26-year-old actor – best known for playing the charismatic sociopath #Villanelle in #KillingEve – has cruised to global fame. As she prepares for her first major Hollywood release, comedy blockbuster @FreeGuyMovie, where she stars alongside #RyanReynolds
The actress shares, “I remember there was a year where I didn’t work for eight or nine months. You get up in the morning, get yourself ready, get to the train station, two-hour train, get to your audition, you’re in there for 10 minutes, and then you’re coming all the way back home.
“Sometimes I was doing it three times a week. What I realized, the more that I wasn’t working, was that I stunk of desperation, basically. It became: ‘I need the job.’ And then you go into auditions and they can smell it.”
@JodieMComer's pacy path to Hollywood is set: in the April 2020 issue of #BritishVogue, @GilesHattersley travels to Penny Lane to chat with the Liverpudlian actor over a roast dinner
The relatable Liverpudlian regales @GilesHattersley with stories of getting "6am-hotel-room-party drunk" with #PhoebeWallerBridge, and shopping for her latest coat purchase – while being chased down by Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French and Annette Bening in the process.
Comer is also asked about the scarcity of material written on her and love.
However, she insists: “I’m very much in it. I think love’s the best. I’d been single for a while and just kind of going with the flow and doing my thing.”
“That’s the thing, isn’t it? When you’re relaxed and letting the universe do what it’s doing, things kind of fall into place. Which is very much what happened. Which is great.”