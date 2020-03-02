Lady Antebellum Talks Returning To Original Sound With New Album ‘Ocean’, Touring With Kids

Lady Antebellum continues to ride their wave of popularity thanks to their latest album Ocean.

During an exclusive interview with ET Canada’s Graeme O’Neil at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, the country trio open up about the inspiration behind their eighth studio album and returning to their original sound.

“We really went back to that much more organic sound of the first two records,” says Charles Kelley. “If we had to narrow it down with what songs really define us when we leave this earth it would be songs like ‘Need You Now’ or our last single ‘What If I Never Get Over You’. We really want to get back to that warmth and it seems like the fans were really missing that from us.”

After signing with Big Machine Label Group in 2018 after a long run with Capitol Records Nashville, the multi-platinum group showcases their emotional storytelling of personal relationships and everyday responsibilities with a more mature approach, which they admit could only come from 13 years of working together.

“At this age, we’re digging deep and being vulnerable,” explains Dave Haywood. “There’s definitely material on here that I don’t think we could have made 10 years ago.”

The trio will be taking their new music on the road for their upcoming Summer tour, and they admit life on the road has changed quite a bit thanks to their growing families.

“I feel really torn every time I leave the house,” admits Hillary Scott. “I also really love what I do and I know that it’s a huge part of why I’ve been put on this earth.”

“They come out a lot. We’re really fortunate,” adds Kelley. “I will say we all are able to have our own family bus and bring the kids out when we want to, but we also don’t want to disrupt their lives too much so a lot of times they stay home.”

Lady Antebellum’s “Ocean 2020 Tour” kicks off May 21 in Albuquerque, NM, with just one Canadian date scheduled on Aug. 16 in Toronto.