Bond Fans Call For Studios To Delay ‘No Time To Die’ Over Coronavirus Fears

James Bond fans want the studios to put health and safety before the box office.

On Monday, the popular fansite MI6-HQ published an open letter to EON, MGM and Universal calling on the studios to delay the release of “No Time to Die” due to concerns over the current coronavirus outbreak.

“With the Coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of cancelling publicity events,” the letter reads.

The letter points to a number of countries, including Italy, France and China, which have banned large public gatherings and closed movie theatres.

“With a month to go before ‘No Time To Die’ opens worldwide, community spread of the virus is likely to be peaking in the United States,” the letter continues. “Today, Washington declared a state of emergency. There is a significant chance that cinemas will be closed, or their attendance severely reduced, by early April. Even if there are no legal restrictions on cinemas being open, to quote M in ‘Skyfall’, ‘how safe do you feel?'”

MI6-HQ adds, “Delay the release of ‘No Time To Die’ until the summer when experts expect the epidemics to have peaked and to be under control. It’s just a movie. The health and well-being of fans around the world, and their families, is more important. We have all waited over 4 years for this film. Another few months will not damage the quality of the film and only help the box-office for Daniel Craig’s final hurrah.”

The studios have not yet commented on the open letter.