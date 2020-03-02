The New Trailer For Season Three Of ‘Elite’ Teases Murder, Threesomes And Betrayal

“Elite” is back for season three and its juicier than ever.

This time around, while working through more love triangles, the “Elite” crew find themselves in trouble after discovering one of their own, Polo, dead.

While Lucrecia (Danna Paola) knows who killed Polo, her mind is pre-occupied with moving on from Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) to Valerio (Jorge López) and Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) is still hung up on Rebecca (Claudia Salas) but showing interest in Carla (Ester Expósito) – there is a lot going on.

But thankfully, season three picks right off where season two left off so fans haven’t missed a minute of drama.

“Elite” launches on Netflix March 13.