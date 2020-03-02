Justin Bieber Releases ‘Changes: The Movement’ Dance Videos For ‘All Around Me’ & ‘Habitual’

Justin Bieber is all about movement in two new music videos supporting his fifth studio album, Changes.

Songs “All Around Me” and “Habitual” received new dance visuals in support of a little something called Changes: The Movement. Each video features a pair of dancers, one male and one female, dancing to the music.

In “All Around Me”, the dancers deliver intimate choreography in a room with moving walls. In the visuals for “Habitual”, a man and woman perform in a concert venue before being joined by more dancers.

Changes dropped on Valentine’s Day supported by lead singles “Yummy”, “Intentions” and “Forever”. It topped the charts in eight countries, including Canada and the U.S.