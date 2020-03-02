Lizzo Reveals She’s ‘Open’ To ‘The Idea’ Of Having Children: Its ‘Big For Me’

After an uber-successful year, Lizzo is looking to her future.

And does that future involve children? The singer, 31, says she’s “open” to “the idea.”

Lizzo chatted with the Sunday Times in a candid interview that touched on her family, her music and kids.

“It’s different now,” she admitted, revealing that she always believed she’d have “no children” and only “two friends” while focusing on her work.

“Like my relationship with my family, I’m working on that. I open myself up to friendships. I open myself up to the idea of children, which is big for me, ’cause my albums are my babies,” she explained.

And heartbreak within her relationships has helped her achieve such a monumental album, Cuz I Love You, which earned her eight Grammy nominations and three wins this year.

“As f**ked up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience,” Lizzo confessed. “I’m not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. The pain is human experience.”

Next up for Lizzo is a headlining gig at the Houston Livestock Show, the rodeo in Texas and the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this summer in Tennessee.