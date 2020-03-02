North West Raps During Kanye West’s Yeezy Fashion Show In Paris

North West is a star in the making!

The 6-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West stole the spotlight on Monday, following in her dad’s footsteps by rapping during Paris Fashion Week. While models walked the runway for the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show, the aspiring songstress belted out her own adorable beats.

Kanye West, North West. Photo by WWD/Shutterstock

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Walk to the streets, yeah,” North raps. “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Cool, cute, cool, yeah!”

Toward the end of North’s performance, Kanye joined her on stage, with a giant smile that expressed just how proud he was to witness his daughter’s shining moment. Watch until the end, to hear North literally scream into the mic:

North West rapping forced Nicki, Megan, Cardi and Doja into early retirement with "WHAT ARE THOSE?!?" pic.twitter.com/kXYwjXCRl5 — ♨️♨️♨️ (@notpunnyhunny) March 2, 2020

It wasn’t long before the video went viral, with plenty of fans praising Kanye’s mini-me on social media. “North West rapping forced Nicki, Megan, Cardi and Doja into early retirement with ‘WHAT ARE THOSE?!?'” one fan joked, with another writing, “There was a fashion show at a North West concert!? What a generous queen! Letting her dad borrow the stage!”

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen North showing off her love for performing. Kim has shared plenty of videos of her daughter entertaining the crowd at home, parties and even during Kanye’s Sunday Service.

Kim exclusively revealed to ET last month that North has a private TikTok account that she uses to practice her singing and dancing.

“We do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts,” Kim shared. “She’s not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks.”

Hear more in the video below.

More from ET:

Kim Kardashian Dances in TikTok Video With North West

Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Has a Private TikTok Account (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Is a Pescatarian as She Explains Her Plant-Based Diet