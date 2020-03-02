Nyle DiMarco Spoofs ‘Love Is Blind’

Model Nyle DiMarco is poking fun at the hit television show “Love is Blind”.

DiMarco, who is deaf, posted a video on his social media where he is standing on one side of the barrier using sign language while Grey, the man on the other side, is yelling “Are you Deaf?”

“Either Love is Blind… or he is Deaf 😂,” he captioned the video.

Either Love is Blind… or he is Deaf 😂 pic.twitter.com/gMXmTMILB6 — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) March 2, 2020

“Love is Blind” is a new dating show where people meet with a wall between them, speak to each other and become engaged before ever seeing each other in person.