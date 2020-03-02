Mandy Moore Doesn’t Want To Talk About Ryan Adams: ‘He Gets Satisfaction Being Talked About In Any Capacity’

Mandy Moore is doing her best to not give Ryan Adams the satisfaction of seeing his name in headlines.

The “This Is Us” actress recently spoke with the New York Times about her new album, Silver Landings where Moore did her best to steer the conversation away from her ex-husband of eight years.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Takes Trip Down Memory Lane In ‘Fifteen’ Music Video

“I just don’t want this thing to be about him,” Moore asserted. “He’s taken so much for so long from so many people… I can promise you he gets satisfaction being talked about in any capacity. I just know that about him. I haven’t spoken to him in, I don’t know, two years or something, but just knowing him as well as I know him, he really gets off on being talked about.”

Moore previously contributed to an investigative piece about Adams following accusations of misconduct and emotional abuse levied against him.

“He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument,'” she alleged at the time. “His controlling behaviour essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s.”

RELATED: Chrissy Metz Signs Deal With Universal Nashville

Fortunately, Moore’s second husband Taylor Goldsmith — of the band Dawes — is far more supportive of her musical endeavours. In fact, the happily married couple collaborated on Silver Landings.

“Taylor is the most profoundly good person I’ve ever met in my life,” Moore said. “There wasn’t a question that if I ever made music again it would be with him.”