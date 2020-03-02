Tarek El Moussa Says Daughter Taylor Was His ‘Rock’ During Divorce: ‘I Cried Every Day’

Tarek El Moussa had the best sort of support during his difficult divorce with Christina Anstead: the support of his daughter.
The “Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa” star opened up to Us Weekly about how his daughter Taylor, 9, helped him get through a divorce from “Flip or Flop” co-star Christina Anstead.
“She was my rock. She was my best friend through it… Obviously, it was a really hard time. I cried every day,” El Moussa said. “She would just hold me and hug me, and she reminded me everything was going to be OK. And she was right, everything’s OK. Here we are.”
This is not the first time El Moussa has given his daughter props. Last month, he shared a touching post on Instagram celebrating his daughter.
“Words can’t describe how I feel about Taylor. I never would have made it through my divorce without her,” he captioned a photo of El Moussa and Taylor on Feb. 8. “She was my rock, my best friend, and my biggest supporter! Tay daddy loves you so much❤️❤️❤️.”
El Moussa and Anstead got married in 2009 and split in 2016. Anstead officially filed for divorce in 2017 and the separation was finalized in Jan. 2018. Anstead has since married Ant Anstead and El Moussa is dating Heather Rae Young.