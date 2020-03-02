Paula Abdul Pays Tribute To Her Dogs: ‘I Lost 2 Of My Precious Angels’

Paula Abdul is bidding farewell to two of her closest friends.

Abdul, 57, announced Monday on Instagram that she lost her two dogs, Tinkerbell and Charity, in the last week.

“This last week, I lost two of my precious angels — Tinkerbell and Charity,” the former “American Idol” judge captioned a photo of the three. “A big piece of my heart is missing.”

“So grateful to have been their Mommy and for all the unconditional love they gave me for all these years,” Abdul concluded. “It’s amazing the kind of love a dog provides- it’s truly a gift from God. ♥️🙏🏼.”