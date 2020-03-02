Alex Trebek Donates $100,000 To L.A. Homeless Shelter

Alex Trebek is giving a hand to the homeless population of Los Angeles.

The beloved “Jeopardy” host reportedly donated $100,000 to the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, according to TMZ. The nonprofit works to prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness in L.A.

Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission founder and CEO Ken Craft told the publication that Trebek has been a modest donor over the years. Trebek, 79, recently toured a new shelter being built in North Hollywood.

It was during this meet that Trebek slipped Craft an envelope with a cheque for $100,000. The “Jeopardy!” host subsequently invited Craft and his wife to attend a taping of the game show and even brought the pair up during a commercial break.

“I don’t normally do this,” Trebek said of the pair. “But I wanted to bring these two people on stage because they are making a difference in L.A.”

Trebek, who was born in Ontario, announced in March 2019 he was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer.