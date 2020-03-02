Cody Simpson Laughs Off Miley Cyrus Pregnancy Rumours

Cody Simpson laughed off rumours that he and girlfriend Miley Cyrus are expecting a baby.

While on a live cross with the “Today” show in Australia, Simpson spoke with hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon who naturally had to bring up Cyrus.

“Oh yeah! I’ve been pregnant for years apparently…” he said before breaking into laughter, adding, “You’ve just got to take it [rumours] in your stride and what I try to do is focus on my work and what’s important to me.”

He added, “For me, that’s my work and my music.”

The rumours first started when Simpson told the Sunday Telegraph that he “absolutely” wants to raise a family in Australia.

“I miss Australia a lot. I would like to come back more. I will always have a home base in LA, but Australia will always be Number 1,” he said. “‘LA makes a lot of sense for me for work but I will always be an Aussie.”

When asked if he wants to have a family in Australia, he responded, “Absolutely, yes.”