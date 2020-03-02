Nick Jonas Offers His Own Jacket To Win Over Allegra Miles On ‘The Voice’

Allegra Miles performed a moving rendition of Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” on “The Voice”.

The artist, 16, hit the stage where she sang and played the keyboard where she compelled both judges Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas to turn around.

“Not sure if you noticed, but I was the first to turn my chair,” Clarkson teased while trying to convince Miles to pick her.

RELATED: Watch ‘The Voice’ Contestant Thunderstorm Artis Get All Four Judges To Turn Their Chairs In A Sneak Peek Of Monday’s Episode

“My whole family is musical,” Miles later said while revealing she wrote her first song when she was 12.

“A musical family,” Jonas quipped. “I don’t know if you know this, I also wrote one of my first songs when I was 12. A song called ‘SOS'”.

It was a tough choice for Miles between Clarkson and Jonas with Clarkson tempting Miles with a “Team Kelly” jacket.

“Oh she has jackets,” Miles said while debating.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Nick Jonas Blocks Kelly Clarkson On Her Own Song!

“You can have my jacket,” Jonas responded while taking his off. And that was enough to win Miles over.

“After every audition that I didn’t get further in the process, a lot of times I’d be like ‘maybe this is not meant for me’ – I’m just not meant to do this,” Miles said while talking to The Palm Beach Post of auditioning for the show. “But I had a little voice in the back of my head – ‘this is like something for you that would be really cool and really good for you, and would mean a lot.’”

“The Voice” airs Mondays.