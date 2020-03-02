William Shatner Shuts Down A Captain Kirk Revival: ‘Kirk’s Story Is Pretty Well Played Out’

If the new CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Picard” had you itching for a “Star Trek: Kirk”, sorry to disappoint.

When asked if William Shatner could reprise his role as Captain James T. Kirk, the Canadian actor emphatically said no.

No. I think Kirk’s story is pretty well played out at this point. https://t.co/30qVk9uxKN — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 2, 2020

“Now that they have the series ‘Picard’ do you think they’ll consider a series ‘Kirk’ for you?” a fan asked on Twitter. “That would be pretty cool.” Shatner replied, “No. I think Kirk’s story is pretty well played out at this point.”

Well, there you have it. Shatner first portrayed Captain Kirk in 1966 and made his final appearance as the character in 1994.