Victoria Fuller Says She Is ‘Absolutely Not’ A Homewrecker

Victoria Fuller is pushing back against rumours that she tears apart marriages.

“The Bachelor” contestant was accused of being a homewrecker by an anonymous ex of Peter Weber. That ruined Fuller’s hometown date with Weber. Fuller recently sat down with Chris Harrison to defend herself.

“This was extremely frustrating to me,” Fuller said, per E! News. When asked about Weber’s anonymous tip, Fuller theorized, “I think this is somebody who just didn’t like me… I just think maybe she wanted to come on the show.”

Fuller asserted that she has “absolutely not” broken up marriages when asked point-blank by Harrison.

“It’s just hard to have this guy that I’m dating, who, like, could potentially be my husband now think that about me,” Fuller said. “Once that’s out there, people think that about you. I definitely could’ve handled it better. Obviously could have handled the whole f**king season better.”

Fuller was given the boot by Weber on Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor”.