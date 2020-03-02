Joei Fulco Lands On Team Blake Shelton With Stunning ‘The Voice’ Blind Audition

“The Voice” blind auditions keep on taking breaths away.

Joei Fulco landed herself a prime spot on Team Blake Shelton after a breathtaking blind audition on Monday’s episode. Fulco, 22, was a mystery to all in attendance for most of her cover of Cher’s “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves”.

Shelton, Nick Jonas and Gwen Stefani were all enamoured with Fulco’s performance; however, the country crooner took precautions to make sure the Jo Bro did not get his hands on Fulco.

Shelton turned his chair quick, blocking Jonas in the process.

“As you can see, I thought you were amazing,” said a defeated Jonas. “But my friend Blake over here decided to cut me off.”

“The fact that you’re bringing that sound to current music is what’s gonna set you apart from everybody else,” Shelton told Fulco. “Hello, country rock. Welcome home, sis. Welcome to Team Blake.”