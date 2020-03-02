Britney Spears Wishes Boyfriend Sam Asghari A Happy Birthday With Sexy Couple Photos

Britney Spears is celebrating her man’s birthday!

The singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of sexy snaps of her with boyfriend, Sam Asghari, as he prepares to turn 26.

Dressed in a revealing white outfit and with her long locks flowing, the pop star cozied up to Asghari, who appeared to be wearing nothing but a pair of camouflage shorts.

In one of the sultry snaps, which were taken against a red background, the “Toxic” singer seductively stared into the camera while clutching Asghari’s neck.

“Happy early B-day to this man !!!!!” Spears, 38, captioned one of the posts. “I adore and love him more than anything ….. ❤️🦁 !!!! Happy Birthday, @samasghari 💋💋💋 !!!!!!”

Asghari responded by posting the same photos on his account, along with the sweet words, “Best birthday gift is your smile 🖤❤️.”

Prior to the birthday posts, Spears posted another series of snaps, showing her all dolled up in a twenties frock.

“Okay so this dress is from the 1920s ….. it is made so well and the neckline is adorable !!!!” she captioned the first pic. “I tore off the bottom ruffle of the dress and made it into a headband because I don’t like ruffles 💅🏼👗🌸👗😂👠 !!!! It is honestly way more adorable in person. The way the dress is threaded is so damn cool …. I’ve never worn something so distinguished in my life 💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💕 !!!!”

The fashionista also modelled a floral, silk satin top against the same red backdrop in photos shared on her account on Friday.

Spears isn’t the only celebrity who has been celebrating her man’s birthday on social media — Gwyneth Paltrow shared a sweet post honouring her husband, Brad Falchuk, turning 49 on Sunday, while Hailey Bieber honoured pop star husband, Justin Bieber, as he turned 26.

See more below.

More from ET:

Hailey Bieber Thanks Husband Justin for Daily Smiles in Sweet Birthday Post

Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Husband Brad Falchuk in Birthday Post

Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Share a Sweet Kiss in Throwback Video