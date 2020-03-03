Justin Bieber Says His Favourite Body Part Is His ‘Nice Little Butt’, Reveals How Many Kids He Wants In Surprise ‘Ellen’ Appearance

Justin Bieber discusses his favourite body part, how many kids he wants with wife Hailey, and more during a surprise “Ellen DeGeneres Show” appearance Tuesday.

Bieber takes part in a game of “Ellen’s Burning Questions”, with DeGeneres also quizzing him on whether we’ll see his moustache return any time soon.

He insists Hailey isn’t a huge fan of it, so not right now.

When asked about his favourite body part, Bieber says: “I’ve got a nice butt, I’ve played hockey my whole life, so it’s a hockey butt. I’ve got a nice little hockey butt.

“Don’t look, it’s my wife’s, just take it from me.”

The singer also reveals Hailey calls him “googoo”, admitting she has him wrapped around her little finger.

He then says of how many kids he wants, “I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body.”

Other questions include what annoying things he does around the house, what Hailey smells like, and what she did for Bieber’s recent 26th birthday.