Elizabeth Warren Discusses Coronavirus On ‘Ellen’, Reveals Detailed Plan To Tackle Outbreak

U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks about the coronavirus outbreak during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Coronavirus has now killed over 3,000 people worldwide, infecting almost 90,000.

Warren says when asked whether people should be worried, “We should be very worried. This is a time for real leadership, so I’ve been putting out plans about this for a while now.

“I think we should make all testing for the virus entirely free and when a vaccine comes out, we should make that free. If anyone is quarantined, we should pay the wages for them. Just set aside a sum of money to do that.”

Warren continues of the U.S. outbreak, “We don’t want people thinking, Gee, I can’t afford to get tested or I can’t afford to lose some days at work. It will keep us all safer if we put the money in to try to help people who are facing this problem.

“And the second part of this: We have to understand this is a public health crisis, but it is also potentially a huge financial crisis. Already, supply lines for parts are being disrupted because big parts of China are shut down. That has an effect on businesses and jobs right here in America and then around the rest of the world, which echoes back to America.

“So we also need to be moving right now on a financial front and I’ve put together a proposal for a stimulus package to keep the economy boosted up. And to say to the Federal Reserve, it’s time to open up the window and make it possible for businesses that have been affected by this virus to be able to borrow at very low rates if they agree not to lay off their employees. We need to cushion the effects of this. It’s time for leadership. Real leadership.”

Warren also responds to Judge Judy Sheindlin’s criticism of her on the show when she recently said, “Finger-wagging vitriol is not what this country needs.” The senator shares her thoughts on Michael Bloomberg, whom Judge Judy has endorsed.

DeGeneres then talks viewers through a hand-washing technique to help prevent getting coronavirus.