Randy Orton Finishes Beth Phoenix With Signature Move In Stunning ‘WWE Raw’ Moment

“WWE Raw” had fans’ jaws on the floor.

On Monday’s episode, Beth Phoenix appeared in the ring to update the audience on her husband Edge’s medical situation.

But in a surprise, Randy Orton, the wrestler who took Edge out of commission in the first place, showed up.

Beth called him a “son of a b***h,” but Randy explained his relationship with Edge and how far back it went. He explained that he took Edge out so that he could be there for Beth and their kids.

But Beth wasn’t having it, and after a tense moment, she went for a low blow. That’s when Randy responded in kind, finishing her with his signature RKO move.

Fans could not believe what they had just witnessed, with many anticipating a WrestleMania showdown between Randy and Edge.

OHHHHH NOOOOOO HEEEEEEE DIDNT!!!!!! — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) March 3, 2020

One of the best #Raw endings in some time. Wow. What an emotional roller coaster. You kind of knew something like what we saw would happen with Randy Orton and Beth Phoenix. But the execution was so well done. The shock was still there. Kudos to both. #WWE — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) March 3, 2020

*Randy Orton and Beth Phoenix are arguing in the ring*

WWE Crowd: RKO! RKO! RKO!

Randy Orton: *RKO's Beth Phoenix*

WWE Crowd: pic.twitter.com/YGjccfDULo — OG FacelessKing (@kevinwbell) March 3, 2020