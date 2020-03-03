Randy Orton Finishes Beth Phoenix With Signature Move In Stunning ‘WWE Raw’ Moment

“WWE Raw” had fans’ jaws on the floor.
On Monday’s episode, Beth Phoenix appeared in the ring to update the audience on her husband Edge’s medical situation.
RELATED: Wedding Descends To Chaos On ‘WWE Raw’
But in a surprise, Randy Orton, the wrestler who took Edge out of commission in the first place, showed up.
Beth called him a “son of a b***h,” but Randy explained his relationship with Edge and how far back it went. He explained that he took Edge out so that he could be there for Beth and their kids.
But Beth wasn’t having it, and after a tense moment, she went for a low blow. That’s when Randy responded in kind, finishing her with his signature RKO move.
RELATED: Hulk Hogan Returns To ‘WWE Raw’ To Honour ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund
Fans could not believe what they had just witnessed, with many anticipating a WrestleMania showdown between Randy and Edge.