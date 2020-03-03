Elisabeth Moss Responds To Those Tom Cruise Engagement Rumours

Elisabeth Moss spoke about those Tom Cruise marriage rumours during an appearance on Monday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Rumours did the rounds last year suggesting Moss and Cruise were dating and were even about to tie the knot.

However, the “Handmaid’s Tale” actress told a caller: “I actually was confused and also mainly got texts from people being like, ‘I didn’t know, why didn’t you tell me?'”

RELATED: Elisabeth Moss Reveals She Fought With A ‘Giant Green Condom’ While Filming ‘The Invisible Man’

She added, as a shocked Andy Cohen insisted this was the first he’d heard of the claims: “Just confusion from my friends, but mainly poking fun at it because obviously they knew that it wasn’t true.

“And then I saw it on the cover of one of the gossip magazines and I was like, ‘I’ve never had that haircut.’

“It was supposed to be a picture of the two of us and I was like, ‘I’ve never styled my hair like that.’ It’s clearly not me.”

RELATED: Elisabeth Moss Talks Playing The Antihero And Keeping Herself Guarded

Moss also revealed how she used the “Real Housewives of Orange County” ladies as inspiration for her character in “Us”.