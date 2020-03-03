Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley And More React After Powerful Tornado Rips Through Nashville

Two tornadoes touched down in Nashville early Tuesday morning, killing at least eight people, destroying homes and businesses, and leaving more than 50,000 residents without power.

“A tornado skipped across the county,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper told the Tennessean. “You do have people at the hospital and frankly there have been fatalities.”

Metro Nashville police reported police officers and fire crew responded to about 40 building collapses around downtown Nashville, including the areas of Mt. Juliet, Germantown, and Hermitage.

I was here for 1998 East Nashville tornado. Nashville came back. I was here for the historic 2010 flood. Nashville came back. And now I'm here for the March 3rd, 2020 tornado. Nashville will come back from this too. #comeback #codered pic.twitter.com/GJWPjfpH3R — Justin McFarland (@ThisJustinTv) March 3, 2020

Several images on social media showed extensive damage to legendary buildings, including destruction to the “I Believe in Nashville” mural.

At a legendary music venue in East Nashville, the building was nearly destroyed, but the iconic “I believe in Nashville” mural remains. It’s a sign of hope and redemption that made it through a night of terror. #NashvilleTornado pic.twitter.com/0qDAyIznWI — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) March 3, 2020

During an appearance on “Today”, Carrie Underwood reacted to the storm, revealing her husband Mike Fisher had to “go upstairs at 2 a.m. and take the boys down to a safe room in our house. I bet everybody was crying.”

Country singer Ryan Hurd took to Twitter to announce he and his pregnant wife Maren Morris are safe but their neighbourhood is in ruins.

We are ok. I’m in New York and Maren and our house are fine, but our neighborhood is not. Places we have loved for many years don’t look like they are there any more. We are so thankful and devastated at the same time. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) March 3, 2020

Sending love to everyone in Nashville today. ❤️ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2020

We ducked around this cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes. No one comes together as a city like Nashville does pic.twitter.com/qvCjrYNu0x — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 3, 2020

Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night’s tornado. 🙏🏻I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe. 💔 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) March 3, 2020

Praying for Nashville this morning 💔 — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) March 3, 2020

I’m thankful for the well wishes here in Nashville from everyone. There are people that have lost loved ones and their homes. We as NASHVILLE will stand together and help anyone and everyone in need. That’s why I’m proud to live here and call it home. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) March 3, 2020

east nashville 💔 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) March 3, 2020

Oh nashville. 💔 very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 3, 2020

Let me start out by saying that all of the Wilson’s are accounted for and our house is fine. Last night, a tornado hit Nashville and specifically our neighborhood. The devastation is unreal. Dave and the kids are all… https://t.co/Nf4yWSqW1T — Kortney Wilson (@KortneyWilson) March 3, 2020

Sad to report that 8 people have passed away in the #NashvilleTornado. We saw semis overturned, interstate signs ripped off, giant trees crushing cars. Our neighborhood, “Germantown”, has been affected big time, with many businesses and homes devastated. Praying for the families. — B R E T T K I S S E L (@BrettKissel) March 3, 2020

My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night. Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart… https://t.co/S6dpfGfgg1 — Reba (@reba) March 3, 2020

Does anyone have info on how to help/volunteer with the aftermath of this tornado? Please let me know. — Meghan Patrick (@MegPatrickMusic) March 3, 2020