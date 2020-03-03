Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, Blake Shelton And More React After Powerful Tornado Rips Through Nashville

Two tornadoes touched down in Nashville early Tuesday morning, killing at least 19 people, destroying homes and businesses, and leaving more than 50,000 residents without power.

“A tornado skipped across the county,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper told the Tennessean. “You do have people at the hospital and frankly there have been fatalities.”

Metro Nashville police reported police officers and fire crew responded to about 40 building collapses around downtown Nashville, including the areas of Mt. Juliet, Germantown, and Hermitage.

I was here for 1998 East Nashville tornado. Nashville came back. I was here for the historic 2010 flood. Nashville came back. And now I'm here for the March 3rd, 2020 tornado. Nashville will come back from this too. #comeback #codered pic.twitter.com/GJWPjfpH3R — Justin McFarland (@ThisJustinTv) March 3, 2020

Several images on social media showed extensive damage to the legendary Basement East bar, home to the famed “I Believe in Nashville” mural which still stands after the destruction.

At a legendary music venue in East Nashville, the building was nearly destroyed, but the iconic “I believe in Nashville” mural remains. It’s a sign of hope and redemption that made it through a night of terror. #NashvilleTornado pic.twitter.com/0qDAyIznWI — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) March 3, 2020

During an appearance on “Today”, Carrie Underwood reacted to the storm, revealing her husband Mike Fisher had to “go upstairs at 2 a.m. and take the boys down to a safe room in our house. I bet everybody was crying.”

Country singer Ryan Hurd took to Twitter to announce he and his pregnant wife Maren Morris are safe but their neighbourhood is in ruins.

We are ok. I’m in New York and Maren and our house are fine, but our neighborhood is not. Places we have loved for many years don’t look like they are there any more. We are so thankful and devastated at the same time. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) March 3, 2020

See more star reaction from the deadly twister:

Seeing the responses “I’m here for you” “Do you need a place to stay?” …this community comes together to take care of its own. So proud to be part of the family we call Nashville. All of our love and strength to those who have lost so much. #NashvilleStrong ❤️ TY & g pic.twitter.com/7Yg7NIvy8x — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) March 3, 2020

Sending love to Nashville — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) March 3, 2020

Thinking about you #Nashville. Stay strong!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 3, 2020

My heart goes out to all of you in Nashville…one of my second homes. Stay strong and stay safe. Sending love from Chile. pic.twitter.com/RgEZo5Qua4 — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) March 3, 2020

The iconic “I Believe In Nashville” murals started popping up after the big flood ten years ago. It’s stood as a symbol of resilience and togetherness. We are heartbroken for our community after last nights tragic tornado, but know that together we will rise up and rebuild again! pic.twitter.com/WlDutCaHhw — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) March 3, 2020

Sending my love to everyone in Nashville, Stay Strong ❤ — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) March 3, 2020

My wife & I are deeply saddened by last nights tragic events in Tennessee. Our thoughts & prayers are with our community. We can all help by donating directly to ( https://t.co/e4dW8nhvcA ) Please give what you can. If it’s 10 cents or 10 dollars every bit helps. pic.twitter.com/NX9bq05yQv — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) March 3, 2020

Me and my fam are safe but many friends aren’t so lucky. We did live right in one of the worst hit spots a matter of months ago. It’s so crazy. I’m so nervous to find out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit. 💔 I’m gonna help in any way I can. https://t.co/kfzGmtbixI — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 3, 2020

With everyone paying so much attention to #coronavirus here comes Mother Nature in Tennessee. Sending love to everyone in Nashville ❤️ https://t.co/bXrT4ZiSWF — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 3, 2020

A lot of property loss & damage at Tuckers Crossroads where my in laws live. We JUST heard, by text message, they're alive! No power & now the cleanup begins. Thanks for the prayers & kind words. Middle Tennessee needs a lot of prayers for the community right now. #Nashville pic.twitter.com/nVI5VO5m0M — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) March 3, 2020

Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones ❤️ We are all with you. pic.twitter.com/hlPS6RJWH4 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 3, 2020

The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city. There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes. pic.twitter.com/pv2VPCafhc — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 3, 2020

This is so tragic, but this is so beautiful. Praying for our city & all of those affected by last nights tornados. ♥️💔 pic.twitter.com/mHoiAMRTLx — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) March 3, 2020

Sending love to everyone in Nashville today. ❤️ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2020

We ducked around this cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes. No one comes together as a city like Nashville does pic.twitter.com/qvCjrYNu0x — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 3, 2020

Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night’s tornado. 🙏🏻I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe. 💔 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) March 3, 2020

Praying for Nashville this morning 💔 — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) March 3, 2020

I’m thankful for the well wishes here in Nashville from everyone. There are people that have lost loved ones and their homes. We as NASHVILLE will stand together and help anyone and everyone in need. That’s why I’m proud to live here and call it home. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) March 3, 2020

east nashville 💔 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) March 3, 2020

Oh nashville. 💔 very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 3, 2020

Let me start out by saying that all of the Wilson’s are accounted for and our house is fine. Last night, a tornado hit Nashville and specifically our neighborhood. The devastation is unreal. Dave and the kids are all… https://t.co/Nf4yWSqW1T — Kortney Wilson (@KortneyWilson) March 3, 2020

Sad to report that 8 people have passed away in the #NashvilleTornado. We saw semis overturned, interstate signs ripped off, giant trees crushing cars. Our neighborhood, “Germantown”, has been affected big time, with many businesses and homes devastated. Praying for the families. — B R E T T K I S S E L (@BrettKissel) March 3, 2020

My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night. Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart… https://t.co/S6dpfGfgg1 — Reba (@reba) March 3, 2020

Does anyone have info on how to help/volunteer with the aftermath of this tornado? Please let me know. — Meghan Patrick (@MegPatrickMusic) March 3, 2020