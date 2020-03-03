Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, Blake Shelton And More React After Powerful Tornado Rips Through Nashville

Two tornadoes touched down in Nashville early Tuesday morning, killing at least 19 people, destroying homes and businesses, and leaving more than 50,000 residents without power.
“A tornado skipped across the county,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper told the Tennessean. “You do have people at the hospital and frankly there have been fatalities.”
RELATED: Lady Antebellum Talk Returning To Original Sound With New Album ‘Ocean’, Touring With Kids
Metro Nashville police reported police officers and fire crew responded to about 40 building collapses around downtown Nashville, including the areas of Mt. Juliet, Germantown, and Hermitage.
Several images on social media showed extensive damage to the legendary Basement East bar, home to the famed “I Believe in Nashville” mural which still stands after the destruction.
During an appearance on “Today”, Carrie Underwood reacted to the storm, revealing her husband Mike Fisher had to “go upstairs at 2 a.m. and take the boys down to a safe room in our house. I bet everybody was crying.”
Country singer Ryan Hurd took to Twitter to announce he and his pregnant wife Maren Morris are safe but their neighbourhood is in ruins.
RELATED: Carrie Underwood Insists Her ‘Current Version Of Healthy’ Involves ‘Tracking Calories And Macros’
See more star reaction from the deadly twister:
View this post on Instagram
Thinking about my home and family in Nashville and how fortunate I am that my place and loved ones have remained safe in these deadly tornados . My heart is broken for my home state. So much loss and damage. We are #NashvilleStrong and will rebuild together! Follow @happyhippiefdn for updates on shelter and ways to get active! I am receiving information just as fast as everyone else at this point so stay tuned and we will share info as quickly as possible!