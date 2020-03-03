Léa Seydoux Talks Returning To ‘Bond’, The #MeToo Movement & More

Léa Seydoux is making her mark on the James Bond franchise in a big way.

The French actress is on the new cover of Town & Country, and discusses acting, the #MeToo movement, and more.

Léa Seydoux. Photo: Max Vadukul for Town & Country

Seydoux is also set to star in Wes Anderson’s upcoming from “The French Dispatch”, and discussing the actress, the director noted that she is one of a select few female leads to reprise her role in a Bond film.

“For me, Léa is not a Bond girl,” he says. “She is more like M or Q or Felix Leiter, part of that ensemble, just dressed in aquamarine silk.”

Discussing her approach to acting, Seydoux says, “Actually, I think I don’t act. I never act. I don’t think that I inhabit someone else. I always act myself in all the films. It’s always the same character but molded in a different way. I don’t become the character. I feel that I am the character.”

Before the #MeToo movement, Seydoux made waves when she and actress Adèle Exarchopoulos accused “Blue is the Warmest Colour” director Abdellatif Kechiche of abuse behaviour on the set.

“I think that it’s really difficult now,” she says of the current movement. “The world has become so binary. Everybody gets so politically correct, and it frightens me, because some people have done very serious damages and things that are unacceptable, but we need to forgive also. And now, c’est la guillotine.”

In the interview, Seydoux also reveals her surprising fantasy about French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I would love to meet him,” she says. “You know, I had an erotic dream about him. I don’t know why, but it was like, super-realistic in my dream and it was great. And since I had this dream, when I see Macron I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe I’ll get more political.’”