Sophie Turner Admits She Thought Joe Jonas Was A ‘D**k’ Before She Met Him, Discusses Their First Date

Sophie Turner may be married to a Jonas Brother but she hasn’t always been a fan of the band.

Turner, who married Joe Jonas in May, tells Elle magazine how she didn’t have the best impression of her other half prior to meeting him.

CREDIT: Arthur Elgort

“I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought he would be such a d**k,” the “Game of Thrones” star shares. “I took all my guy friends with me to meet him because in the back of my mind I was worried he could be a catfish, or… I don’t know what. I just wanted my guy friends with me. I had my rugby boys. I was safe.”

Turner, who is rumoured to be expecting the couple’s first baby, explains how she met Jonas in a bar in Camden, U.K.

“The best thing was that he didn’t bring security. He brought a friend and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I wasn’t bored. It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk – it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him.”

RELATED: Joe Jonas Shares Simple Valentine’s Day Shoutout To Wife Sophie Turner Amid Pregnancy Reports

Turner even reveals how she and her friends originally thought the Jonas Brothers were the reason her favourite band broke up.

“My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans. There was this band in the U.K. called Busted. They had a hit called ‘Year 3000’. It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So we hated them.”

CREDIT: Arthur Elgort

Turner adds of her hubby, “With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel like that. He’s so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I’m really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me.”