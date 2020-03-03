Kelly Clarkson Has Laughing Fit Over ‘Happy Birthday’ Performance On ‘The Voice’

An audition on “The Voice” turned into a birthday celebration with hilarious results.

On Monday’s show, singer CammWess performed the Weeknd’s “Earned It”, and earning himself button pushes from John Legend and Blake Shelton in the process.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Sends Nick Jonas Some Love With ‘Close’ Cover

After the performance, the singer revealed that it was also his birthday, at which point the judges all started singing “Happy Birthday” to him, but things went awry when they realized they didn’t actually know his name.

“That was like the worst ‘Happy Birthday’ ever!” Kelly Clarkson said, after having an incredible laughing fit.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Does Her Best Whitney Houston Impression For New ‘Kellyoke’

“I’m laughing because whenever he said his name, everybody was talking so nobody heard his name and everyone went, ‘… to …'” she explained.

In the end, while Shelton did his best to try to win CammWess over to his team, the singer chose Legend.