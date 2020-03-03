Mark Wahlberg Says He Spoke To Post Malone About Removing His Tattoos

Mark Wahlberg arrives for the premiere of Netflix's "Spenser Confidential" held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Mark got his very own Wahlburgers delivered to him from Postmates, thanks to rapper Post Malone.

Mark Wahlberg tried to offer up some advice to rapper Post Malone. The 48-year-old actor and former rapper appeared on Monday’s ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ where he talked about working with Malone on the upcoming film ‘Spenser Confidential’.

Noting that “maturity” and “sensibility” caused him to have his own tattoos removed, Wahlberg revealed that he had talked with the 24-year-old “Circles” rapper about his own bountiful ink.

“Yes, I have, and you know what, he’s now since added more to his face,” Wahlberg quipped of Malone’s body art.

Wahlberg said he tried to get his own tattoos removed before his role in 2010’s ‘The Fighter’, but admitted that it took much longer than he had anticipated.

“It took me five years to get the tattoos removed and it’s dreadfully painful,” he said. “It’s like hot bacon grease getting flicked on you over and over and over again….I told Posty, it’s gonna be a lot of Bud Lights trying to get those things off you.”

“What did he say?” Corden asked.

“He says what every kid says, what I said when I got my tattoos. ‘Oh no, no, no, they all have meaning. I’m going to keep them forever.’ But then you realize, I’m pushing 40, I’ve gotta do something about this,” Wahlberg said.

Malone recently opened up to GQ Style about his ink, and his decision to get face tattoos. ”

I’m a ugly-a** motherf**ker,” he said. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”

