Rashida Jones Can’t Believe It As Amy Poehler Tells Her She Owns A Wine Shop In Brooklyn

Rashida Jones and Amy Poehler may be the best of pals but they don’t know everything about one another.

When the pair took part in a lie detector test interview for Vanity Fair, Jones learned Poehler owned a wine shop in New York.

The “Mean Girls” star owns a store called Zula Wine and Spirits in Brooklyn.

Jones asked, “You opened a wine shop in Park Slope?” as Poehler replied: “Yes. I own a wine shop in Park Slope. You don’t know everything about me, Rashida.”

“You didn’t know that?” Poehler then questioned, as Jones quipped: “No. I’m actually upset right now. [That’s] so cool!”

The wine-related questioning didn’t end there, as Jones then asked if Poehler considered herself to be a wine snob.

Poehler insisted, “No, I’m not a wine snob. I think I know a little bit about wine, but I think I would be afraid to be around people who really know about wine. I know enough to not say that.”

The actress then admitted to having had a wine tasting at the store before, with Jones being shocked that she wasn’t invited.

Jones shared, “What? I’m so confused. There’s a whole part of your life that I haven’t been let into!” as Poehler joked: “I’m so sorry that I didn’t invite you, but I was afraid you were going to ruin it,” noting that Jones tends to get “rowdy” when drinking wine.