Rashida Jones Can’t Believe It As Amy Poehler Tells Her She Owns A Wine Shop In Brooklyn

By Becca Longmire.

Rashida Jones and Amy Poehler may be the best of pals but they don’t know everything about one another.

When the pair took part in a lie detector test interview for Vanity Fair, Jones learned Poehler owned a wine shop in New York.

The “Mean Girls” star owns a store called Zula Wine and Spirits in Brooklyn.

Jones asked, “You opened a wine shop in Park Slope?” as Poehler replied: “Yes. I own a wine shop in Park Slope. You don’t know everything about me, Rashida.”

“You didn’t know that?” Poehler then questioned, as Jones quipped: “No. I’m actually upset right now. [That’s] so cool!”

The wine-related questioning didn’t end there, as Jones then asked if Poehler considered herself to be a wine snob.

Poehler insisted, “No, I’m not a wine snob. I think I know a little bit about wine, but I think I would be afraid to be around people who really know about wine. I know enough to not say that.”

The actress then admitted to having had a wine tasting at the store before, with Jones being shocked that she wasn’t invited.

Jones shared, “What? I’m so confused. There’s a whole part of your life that I haven’t been let into!” as Poehler joked: “I’m so sorry that I didn’t invite you, but I was afraid you were going to ruin it,” noting that Jones tends to get “rowdy” when drinking wine.

