Peter Weber Says ‘The Bachelor’ Fantasy Suites Week Was ‘The Hardest Week Of My Life’

Peter Weber has a really difficult time with Fantasy Suites week.

The “Bachelor” star appears on the new episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, and on the show he addresses the moment when Madison revealed she is saving herself for marriage.

“I don’t know realistically if that’s a week-1-type conversation, but yes – in a perfect world – I wish I could have known that – no doubt – because it made that week the hardest week of my life, and that was not easy at all,” Weber says.

“But I will say, I told all the women from the very first night to… I remember that, the toast.” he continues. “I said ‘Be real with me. Share whatever is on your heart. I don’t care if you think I’m gonna like it or not. Just, I need to know that, and you need to be able to express that to me.’