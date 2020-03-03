Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Dish On Their Parenting: ‘We’re Silly At Home’

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis love to goof around with the kids.

The celebrity couple sit down with Brit Morin as part of the iHeartRadio original podcast “Teach Me Something New”. Kutcher, 42, and Kunis, 36, admits they are sometimes too silly for their kids.

“Do you know what’s really funny, is I sometimes try to read our daughter’s books in the characters’ voices, and she’s like, ‘Dad, can you just use your real voice?'” Ashton says in a sneak peek, per E! News.

“I’ll do Peppa pig with an English accent,” he continues. “And then daddy pig, the whole thing. And she’s like, ‘Dad, just do your regular voice.'”

Kutcher is not the only silly parent in the family.

“I think we’re silly at home,” she chimes in. “We’re very goofy parents when it comes to our children but that don’t have skill.”

“I think that’s just being idiots. I think we’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home,” she adds. “But maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself.”

Kutcher and Kunis share two children: daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, 5, and son Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, 3.