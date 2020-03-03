Listen To Harry Styles’ Cover Of Peter Gabriel’s ‘Sledgehammer’

Harry Styles goes ’80s.

This week, the former One Direction singer was on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, and he gave fans a special treat by performing a cover of a Peter Gabriel hit.

Styles sang the 1986 single “Sledgehammer”, remaining remarkably faithful to the original.

Talking about the song, Styles called it one of the “best-mixed songs” ever recorded. He also said he’ll consider adding the cover to his tour setlist.